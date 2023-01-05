Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brady, Verizon Communications and AT&T

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/23, Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC), Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6525 on 2/1/23, and AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 2/1/23. As a percentage of BRC's recent stock price of $47.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Brady Corp to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when BRC shares open for trading on 1/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for VZ to open 1.59% lower in price and for T to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRC, VZ, and T, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):

BRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ):

VZ+Dividend+History+Chart

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):

T+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Brady Corp, 6.35% for Verizon Communications Inc, and 5.81% for AT&T Inc.

In Thursday trading, Brady Corp shares are currently trading flat, Verizon Communications Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and AT&T Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

