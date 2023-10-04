Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brady, Micron Technology and AT&T

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/23, Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC), Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 10/31/23, Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 10/25/23, and AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 11/1/23. As a percentage of BRC's recent stock price of $55.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Brady Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when BRC shares open for trading on 10/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for MU to open 0.17% lower in price and for T to open 1.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRC, MU, and T, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):



Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Brady Corp, 0.68% for Micron Technology Inc., and 7.55% for AT&T Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Brady Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Micron Technology Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and AT&T Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

