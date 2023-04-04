Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brady, AT&T and Quanta Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/23, Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC), AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/28/23, AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 5/1/23, and Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/18/23. As a percentage of BRC's recent stock price of $53.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Brady Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when BRC shares open for trading on 4/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for T to open 1.42% lower in price and for PWR to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRC, T, and PWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):



AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Brady Corp, 5.69% for AT&T Inc, and 0.19% for Quanta Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Brady Corp shares are currently trading flat, AT&T Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Quanta Services, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

