Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boston Properties, Essential Properties Realty Trust and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 10/31/23, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 10/13/23, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2708 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of BXP's recent stock price of $58.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of Boston Properties Inc to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when BXP shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for EPRT to open 1.26% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXP, EPRT, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.66% for Boston Properties Inc, 5.05% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, and 9.13% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Boston Properties Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

