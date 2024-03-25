Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boston Properties, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce and Annaly Capital Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM), and Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 4/30/24, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 4/29/24, and Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 4/30/24. As a percentage of BXP's recent stock price of $63.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of Boston Properties Inc to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when BXP shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for CM to open 1.79% lower in price and for NLY to open 3.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXP, CM, and NLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.20% for Boston Properties Inc, 7.18% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario), and 13.03% for Annaly Capital Management Inc.

In Monday trading, Boston Properties Inc shares are currently off about 4.3%, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are down about 0.9%, and Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

