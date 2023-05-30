Ex-Dividend Reminder: BorgWarner, Kellogg and PepsiCo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/15/23, Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 6/15/23, and PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.265 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of BWA's recent stock price of $47.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of BorgWarner Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when BWA shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for K to open 0.88% lower in price and for PEP to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWA, K, and PEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



Kellogg Co (Symbol: K):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for BorgWarner Inc, 3.50% for Kellogg Co, and 2.77% for PepsiCo Inc.

In Tuesday trading, BorgWarner Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Kellogg Co shares are off about 0.4%, and PepsiCo Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

