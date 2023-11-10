Ex-Dividend Reminder: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, MAXIMUS and Applied Industrial Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/4/23, MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/30/23, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/30/23. As a percentage of BAH's recent stock price of $125.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when BAH shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MMS to open 0.40% lower in price and for AIT to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAH, MMS, and AIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., 1.59% for MAXIMUS Inc., and 0.88% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc..

In Friday trading, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently up about 1%, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

