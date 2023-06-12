News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Belden and GATX

June 12, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 6/30/23, Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/6/23, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of BAH's recent stock price of $103.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when BAH shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for BDC to open 0.05% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAH, BDC, and GATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):

BAH+Dividend+History+Chart

Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):

BDC+Dividend+History+Chart

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):

GATX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., 0.21% for Belden Inc, and 1.77% for GATX Corp.

In Monday trading, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Belden Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and GATX Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

