Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boise Cascade, Peabody Energy and International Paper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/24, Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/24, Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 3/13/24, and International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of BCC's recent stock price of $139.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Boise Cascade Co. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when BCC shares open for trading on 2/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for BTU to open 0.31% lower in price and for IP to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCC, BTU, and IP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):



International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Boise Cascade Co., 1.23% for Peabody Energy Corp, and 5.17% for International Paper Co.

In Tuesday trading, Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently down about 1.9%, Peabody Energy Corp shares are down about 1%, and International Paper Co shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

