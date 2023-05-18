Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bnp Paribas, Finmeccanica Spa Roma and Tempur Sealy International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/23, Bnp Paribas (Symbol: BNPQF), Finmeccanica Spa Roma (Symbol: FINMF), and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bnp Paribas will pay its annual dividend of $3.90 on 5/24/23, Finmeccanica Spa Roma will pay its annual dividend of $0.14 on 5/24/23, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/6/23. As a percentage of BNPQF's recent stock price of $63.30, this dividend works out to approximately 6.16%, so look for shares of Bnp Paribas to trade 6.16% lower — all else being equal — when BNPQF shares open for trading on 5/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for FINMF to open 1.15% lower in price and for TPX to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BNPQF, FINMF, and TPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bnp Paribas (Symbol: BNPQF):



Finmeccanica Spa Roma (Symbol: FINMF):



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.16% for Bnp Paribas, 1.15% for Finmeccanica Spa Roma, and 1.16% for Tempur Sealy International, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Bnp Paribas shares are currently off about 1.3%, Finmeccanica Spa Roma shares are up about 1%, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

