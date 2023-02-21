Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blue Owl Capital, National Bank Holdings Corp and Piedmont Office Realty Trust

February 21, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/6/23, National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/23, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/17/23. As a percentage of OWL's recent stock price of $13.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when OWL shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for NBHC to open 0.60% lower in price and for PDM to open 2.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OWL, NBHC, and PDM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):

National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.92% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A, 2.38% for National Bank Holdings Corp, and 8.44% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are currently off about 1.9%, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

