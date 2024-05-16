Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blue Owl Capital, Bgc Group and Lpl Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/24, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 5/30/24, Bgc Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 6/4/24, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/4/24. As a percentage of OWL's recent stock price of $18.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when OWL shares open for trading on 5/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for BGC to open 0.23% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OWL, BGC, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC):



Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A, 0.91% for Bgc Group Inc - Class A, and 0.45% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are currently up about 1.7%, Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 1.7%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

