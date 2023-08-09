Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bloomin' Brands, Papa John's International and UNITIL Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/23, Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), and UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bloomin' Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/25/23, Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 8/25/23, and UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 8/28/23. As a percentage of BLMN's recent stock price of $25.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when BLMN shares open for trading on 8/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for PZZA to open 0.56% lower in price and for UTL to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BLMN, PZZA, and UTL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN):



Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for Bloomin' Brands Inc, 2.24% for Papa John's International, Inc., and 3.25% for UNITIL Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and UNITIL Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

