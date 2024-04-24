Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone, Simulations Plus and Celanese Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/26/24, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP), and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 5/6/24, Simulations Plus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 5/6/24, and Celanese Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 5/13/24. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $124.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 4/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for SLP to open 0.13% lower in price and for CE to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BX, SLP, and CE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP):



Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for Blackstone Inc, 0.52% for Simulations Plus Inc, and 1.79% for Celanese Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Simulations Plus Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Celanese Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

