Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone, Citigroup and Omega Healthcare Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/23, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 5/8/23, Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 5/26/23, and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $86.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 4/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for C to open 1.07% lower in price and for OHI to open 2.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BX, C, and OHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.78% for Blackstone Inc, 4.27% for Citigroup Inc, and 10.21% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Citigroup Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

