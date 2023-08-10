Ex-Dividend Reminder: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust, BOK Financial Corp and Healthcare Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ), BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.145 on 8/31/23, BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 8/30/23, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/30/23. As a percentage of BMEZ's recent stock price of $16.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when BMEZ shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for BOKF to open 0.62% lower in price and for HR to open 1.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMEZ, BOKF, and HR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.78% for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust, 2.49% for BOK Financial Corp, and 6.62% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

In Thursday trading, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust shares are currently up about 0.9%, BOK Financial Corp shares are trading flat, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.