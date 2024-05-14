Ex-Dividend Reminder: Black Hills, Duke Energy and Fortis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/1/24, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.025 on 6/17/24, and Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 6/1/24. As a percentage of BKH's recent stock price of $56.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Black Hills Corporation to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when BKH shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.00% lower in price and for FTS to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BKH, DUK, and FTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.56% for Black Hills Corporation, 3.98% for Duke Energy Corp, and 5.78% for Fortis Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Black Hills Corporation shares are currently off about 0.1%, Duke Energy Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Fortis Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

