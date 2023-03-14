Ex-Dividend Reminder: BGC Partners, Retail Opportunity Investments and Chubb

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/23, BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC), and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/31/23, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/7/23, and Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 4/10/23. As a percentage of BGCP's recent stock price of $5.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of BGC Partners Inc - Class A to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when BGCP shares open for trading on 3/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROIC to open 1.12% lower in price and for CB to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BGCP, ROIC, and CB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP):



Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A, 4.46% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, and 1.71% for Chubb Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 2.4%, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are up about 2.6%, and Chubb Ltd shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.