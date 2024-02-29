Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bgc Group, Analog Devices and Newmont

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/24, Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bgc Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/19/24, Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 3/15/24, and Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of BGC's recent stock price of $7.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Bgc Group Inc - Class A to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when BGC shares open for trading on 3/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for ADI to open 0.49% lower in price and for NEM to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BGC, ADI, and NEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC):



Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Bgc Group Inc - Class A, 1.96% for Analog Devices Inc, and 3.35% for Newmont Corp.

In Thursday trading, Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 0.6%, Analog Devices Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Newmont Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

