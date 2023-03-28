Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: B&G Foods, Mondelez International and Dole

March 28, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), and Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. B&G Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/1/23, Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 4/14/23, and Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/21/23. As a percentage of BGS's recent stock price of $15.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of B&G Foods Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when BGS shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for MDLZ to open 0.55% lower in price and for DOLE to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BGS, MDLZ, and DOLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS):

BGS+Dividend+History+Chart

Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):

MDLZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):

DOLE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.93% for B&G Foods Inc, 2.22% for Mondelez International Inc, and 2.77% for Dole plc.

In Tuesday trading, B&G Foods Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Mondelez International Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Dole plc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

BNK Invest
