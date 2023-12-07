Ex-Dividend Reminder: Best Buy, CBL & Associates Properties and Pathward Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/11/23, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL), and Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 1/2/24, CBL & Associates Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/29/23, and Pathward Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of BBY's recent stock price of $75.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Best Buy Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when BBY shares open for trading on 12/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for CBL to open 1.59% lower in price and for CASH to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBY, CBL, and CASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL):



Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.90% for Best Buy Inc, 6.36% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc, and 0.39% for Pathward Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Best Buy Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Pathward Financial Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.