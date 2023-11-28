Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berry Global Group, Corteva and Advanced Drainage Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berry Global Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 12/15/23, Corteva Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/15/23, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of BERY's recent stock price of $64.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Berry Global Group Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when BERY shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTVA to open 0.35% lower in price and for WMS to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BERY, CTVA, and WMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY):



Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Berry Global Group Inc, 1.40% for Corteva Inc, and 0.46% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Corteva Inc shares are down about 2%, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

