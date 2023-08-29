Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berry Global Group, Ashland and Hudbay Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH), and Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berry Global Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/15/23, Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 9/15/23, and Hudbay Minerals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.01 on 9/22/23. As a percentage of BERY's recent stock price of $64.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Berry Global Group Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when BERY shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for ASH to open 0.46% lower in price and for HBM to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BERY, ASH, and HBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY):



Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Berry Global Group Inc, 1.83% for Ashland Inc, and 0.42% for Hudbay Minerals Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Ashland Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

