WRB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkley, NetEase, and ITT

March 06, 2023 — 10:20 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/23, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB), NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), and ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/23/23, NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/24/23, and ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 4/3/23. As a percentage of WRB's recent stock price of $67.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Berkley Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when WRB shares open for trading on 3/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for NTES to open 0.31% lower in price and for ITT to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRB, NTES, and ITT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):

NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.59% for Berkley Corp, 1.26% for NetEase, Inc, and 1.23% for ITT Inc.

In Monday trading, Berkley Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, NetEase, Inc shares are trading flat, and ITT Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

