BDX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, Perrigo and U.S. Physical Therapy

March 07, 2023 — 10:50 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 3/31/23, Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.273 on 3/28/23, and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/7/23. As a percentage of BDX's recent stock price of $237.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when BDX shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for PRGO to open 0.72% lower in price and for USPH to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDX, PRGO, and USPH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):

BDX+Dividend+History+Chart

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):

PRGO+Dividend+History+Chart

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):

USPH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 2.90% for Perrigo Company plc, and 1.80% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently up about 0.5%, Perrigo Company plc shares are up about 1.9%, and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

