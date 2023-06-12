Ex-Dividend Reminder: BCE, Wesco International and KBR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), and KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9675 on 7/15/23, Wesco International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 6/30/23, and KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of BCE's recent stock price of $46.03, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of BCE Inc to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when BCE shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for WCC to open 0.24% lower in price and for KBR to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCE, WCC, and KBR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC):



KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.41% for BCE Inc, 0.96% for Wesco International, Inc., and 0.85% for KBR Inc.

In Monday trading, BCE Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Wesco International, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and KBR Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.