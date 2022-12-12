Markets
BCE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: BCE, NXP Semiconductors and Maxar Technologies

December 12, 2022 — 11:04 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), and Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 1/16/23, NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.845 on 1/6/23, and Maxar Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of BCE's recent stock price of $46.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of BCE Inc to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when BCE shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NXPI to open 0.50% lower in price and for MAXR to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCE, NXPI, and MAXR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):

BCE+Dividend+History+Chart

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):

NXPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR):

MAXR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.92% for BCE Inc, 1.99% for NXP Semiconductors NV, and 0.17% for Maxar Technologies Inc.

In Monday trading, BCE Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are up about 0.2%, and Maxar Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of PILL
 Institutional Holders of PFS
 FFIV Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCE
NXPI
MAXR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.