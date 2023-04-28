Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bayer, Horton and Idacorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/23, Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bayer A G will pay its annual dividend of $2.40 on 5/4/23, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/10/23, and Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of BAYZF's recent stock price of $65.97, this dividend works out to approximately 3.64%, so look for shares of Bayer A G to trade 3.64% lower — all else being equal — when BAYZF shares open for trading on 5/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.23% lower in price and for IDA to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAYZF, DHI, and IDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.64% for Bayer A G, 0.92% for Horton Inc, and 2.81% for Idacorp Inc.

In Friday trading, Bayer A G shares are currently down about 0.7%, Horton Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Idacorp Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

