BAX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Baxter International, McKesson and Universal Health Services

May 30, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/3/23, McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/3/23, and Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of BAX's recent stock price of $41.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Baxter International Inc to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when BAX shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for MCK to open 0.14% lower in price and for UHS to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAX, MCK, and UHS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for Baxter International Inc, 0.56% for McKesson Corp, and 0.61% for Universal Health Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Baxter International Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, McKesson Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

