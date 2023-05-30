Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bath & Body Works, Wendy's and Monarch Casino & Resort

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/16/23, Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/15/23, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of BBWI's recent stock price of $37.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Bath & Body Works Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when BBWI shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for WEN to open 1.12% lower in price and for MCRI to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBWI, WEN, and MCRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.16% for Bath & Body Works Inc, 4.49% for Wendy's Co, and 1.80% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Bath & Body Works Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Wendy's Co shares are up about 0.3%, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.