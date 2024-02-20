Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barnes Group, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/24, Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/8/24, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/8/24, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/8/24. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $36.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Barnes Group Inc. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when B shares open for trading on 2/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for SMG to open 1.14% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for B, SMG, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for Barnes Group Inc., 4.57% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, and 1.52% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Barnes Group Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are off about 3.2%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

