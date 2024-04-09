Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank OZK, American Tower Corp and Marvell Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/11/24, Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), and Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank OZK will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/19/24, American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 4/26/24, and Marvell Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 5/1/24. As a percentage of OZK's recent stock price of $44.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Bank OZK to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when OZK shares open for trading on 4/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMT to open 0.86% lower in price and for MRVL to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OZK, AMT, and MRVL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK):



American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Bank OZK, 3.44% for American Tower Corp, and 0.33% for Marvell Technology Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Bank OZK shares are currently up about 1.8%, American Tower Corp shares are off about 1%, and Marvell Technology Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

