News & Insights

Markets
NTB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son, Deutsche Post and Weis Markets

May 03, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB), Deutsche Post AG Bonn (Symbol: DPSTF), and Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 5/22/23, Deutsche Post AG Bonn will pay its annual dividend of $1.85 on 5/9/23, and Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/22/23. As a percentage of NTB's recent stock price of $24.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when NTB shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for DPSTF to open 3.89% lower in price and for WMK to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTB, DPSTF, and WMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB):

NTB+Dividend+History+Chart

Deutsche Post AG Bonn (Symbol: DPSTF):

DPSTF+Dividend+History+Chart

Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):

WMK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.08% for Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd, 3.89% for Deutsche Post AG Bonn, and 1.66% for Weis Markets, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are currently up about 1.2%, Deutsche Post AG Bonn shares are up about 1.5%, and Weis Markets, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 PRPL market cap history
 SU Historical Stock Prices
 FSLY Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTB
DPSTF
WMK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.