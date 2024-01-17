Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of New York Mellon, Graco and Caterpillar

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/24, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG), and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 2/2/24, Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 2/7/24, and Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 2/20/24. As a percentage of BK's recent stock price of $55.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when BK shares open for trading on 1/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for GGG to open 0.30% lower in price and for CAT to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BK, GGG, and CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.03% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, 1.21% for Graco Inc, and 1.81% for Caterpillar Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Graco Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Caterpillar Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

