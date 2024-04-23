News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of New York Mellon, Concentrix and nVent Electric

April 23, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/24, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), and nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/9/24, Concentrix Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 5/7/24, and nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/10/24. As a percentage of BK's recent stock price of $57.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when BK shares open for trading on 4/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for CNXC to open 0.55% lower in price and for NVT to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BK, CNXC, and NVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):

BK+Dividend+History+Chart

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC):

CNXC+Dividend+History+Chart

nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):

NVT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, 2.19% for Concentrix Corp, and 1.07% for nVent Electric PLC.

In Tuesday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Concentrix Corp shares are trading flat, and nVent Electric PLC shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

