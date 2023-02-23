Markets
BOH

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Hawaii, StepStone Group and Kinsale Capital Group

February 23, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), and Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/14/23, StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/23, and Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/13/23. As a percentage of BOH's recent stock price of $75.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when BOH shares open for trading on 2/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for STEP to open 0.70% lower in price and for KNSL to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOH, STEP, and KNSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):

BOH+Dividend+History+Chart

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):

STEP+Dividend+History+Chart

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):

KNSL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.73% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, 2.79% for StepStone Group Inc, and 0.17% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, StepStone Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

