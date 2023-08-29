Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of America, Stifel Financial and First Financial Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), and First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/29/23, Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/15/23, and First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of BAC's recent stock price of $28.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Bank of America Corp to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when BAC shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SF to open 0.56% lower in price and for FFBC to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAC, SF, and FFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for Bank of America Corp, 2.24% for Stifel Financial Corporation, and 4.36% for First Financial Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Stifel Financial Corporation shares are off about 0.1%, and First Financial Bancorp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

