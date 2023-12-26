Ex-Dividend Reminder: BancFirst, BrightSpire Capital and Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF), BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BancFirst Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/16/24, BrightSpire Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/12/24, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of BANF's recent stock price of $98.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of BancFirst Corp. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when BANF shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for BRSP to open 2.57% lower in price and for BXMT to open 2.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANF, BRSP, and BXMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF):



BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP):



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for BancFirst Corp., 10.28% for BrightSpire Capital Inc, and 10.93% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, BancFirst Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2%, BrightSpire Capital Inc shares are trading flat, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

