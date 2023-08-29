Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ball, Boise Cascade and California Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), and California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/23, Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/23, and California Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of BALL's recent stock price of $52.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Ball Corp to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when BALL shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for BCC to open 0.19% lower in price and for CRC to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BALL, BCC, and CRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL):



Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for Ball Corp, 0.75% for Boise Cascade Co., and 2.06% for California Resources Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Ball Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Boise Cascade Co. shares are down about 1.4%, and California Resources Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

