Ex-Dividend Reminder: Balfour Beatty, Glaxosmithkline and Shell

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, Balfour Beatty plc (Symbol: BAFBF), Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), and Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Balfour Beatty plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.08 on 7/3/24, Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/11/24, and Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.688 on 6/24/24. As a percentage of BAFBF's recent stock price of $4.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.93%, so look for shares of Balfour Beatty plc to trade 1.93% lower — all else being equal — when BAFBF shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for GLAXF to open 0.66% lower in price and for SHEL to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAFBF, GLAXF, and SHEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Balfour Beatty plc (Symbol: BAFBF):



Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF):



Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.86% for Balfour Beatty plc, 2.65% for Glaxosmithkline plc, and 3.71% for Shell plc.

In Tuesday trading, Balfour Beatty plc shares are currently up about 4.4%, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are up about 0.7%, and Shell plc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

