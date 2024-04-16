Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bae Sys, Procter & Gamble and Oxford Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/18/24, Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESF), Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), and Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bae Sys plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.185 on 6/3/24, Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0065 on 5/15/24, and Oxford Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 5/3/24. As a percentage of BAESF's recent stock price of $16.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Bae Sys plc to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when BAESF shares open for trading on 4/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for PG to open 0.65% lower in price and for OXM to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAESF, PG, and OXM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESF):



Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):



Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Bae Sys plc, 2.59% for Procter & Gamble Company, and 2.61% for Oxford Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Bae Sys plc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Procter & Gamble Company shares are up about 0.1%, and Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

