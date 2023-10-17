Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bae Sys, Procter & Gamble and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/19/23, Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESF), Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bae Sys plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.115 on 11/30/23, Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9407 on 11/15/23, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 11/7/23. As a percentage of BAESF's recent stock price of $13.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Bae Sys plc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when BAESF shares open for trading on 10/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for PG to open 0.65% lower in price and for CBRL to open 1.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAESF, PG, and CBRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESF):



Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Bae Sys plc, 2.58% for Procter & Gamble Company, and 7.38% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Bae Sys plc shares are currently up about 2%, Procter & Gamble Company shares are down about 0.2%, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

