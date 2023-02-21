Ex-Dividend Reminder: Badger Meter, Barnes Group and Littelfuse

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), and Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 3/10/23, Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/10/23, and Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/9/23. As a percentage of BMI's recent stock price of $118.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Badger Meter Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when BMI shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for B to open 0.37% lower in price and for LFUS to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMI, B, and LFUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):

Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B):

Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Badger Meter Inc, 1.48% for Barnes Group Inc., and 0.90% for Littelfuse Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Badger Meter Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Barnes Group Inc. shares are off about 0.8%, and Littelfuse Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

