Ex-Dividend Reminder: B2Gold, Ryerson Holding and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/24, B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG), Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. B2Gold Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/20/24, Ryerson Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 3/21/24, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/21/24. As a percentage of BTG's recent stock price of $2.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of B2Gold Corp to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when BTG shares open for trading on 3/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for RYI to open 0.59% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BTG, RYI, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG):



Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.25% for B2Gold Corp, 2.34% for Ryerson Holding Corp, and 2.66% for Mosaic Co.

In Monday trading, B2Gold Corp shares are currently up about 6.7%, Ryerson Holding Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and Mosaic Co shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

