Ex-Dividend Reminder: AZZ, ONEOK and EnLink Midstream

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/23, AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), and EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AZZ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/7/23, ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.955 on 2/14/23, and EnLink Midstream LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 2/13/23. As a percentage of AZZ's recent stock price of $41.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of AZZ Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when AZZ shares open for trading on 1/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for OKE to open 1.40% lower in price and for ENLC to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AZZ, OKE, and ENLC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ):

AZZ+Dividend+History+Chart

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):

OKE+Dividend+History+Chart

EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC):

ENLC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for AZZ Inc, 5.59% for ONEOK Inc, and 3.85% for EnLink Midstream LLC.

In Wednesday trading, AZZ Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, ONEOK Inc shares are down about 1.7%, and EnLink Midstream LLC shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

