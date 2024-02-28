News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: AXIS Capital Holdings, M & T Bank and St. Joe

February 28, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/24, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), and St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 4/18/24, M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 3/29/24, and St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/27/24. As a percentage of AXS's recent stock price of $62.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when AXS shares open for trading on 3/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for MTB to open 0.94% lower in price and for JOE to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AXS, MTB, and JOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):

AXS+Dividend+History+Chart

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):

MTB+Dividend+History+Chart

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):

JOE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.82% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, 3.75% for M & T Bank Corp, and 0.89% for St. Joe Co..

In Wednesday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 1%, M & T Bank Corp shares are up about 2.2%, and St. Joe Co. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

