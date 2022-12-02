Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avnet, AMETEK and B2Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), and B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/21/22, AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/23/22, and B2Gold Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of AVT's recent stock price of $45.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Avnet Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when AVT shares open for trading on 12/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for AME to open 0.15% lower in price and for BTG to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVT, AME, and BTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT):



AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.55% for Avnet Inc, 0.62% for AMETEK Inc, and 4.59% for B2Gold Corp.

In Friday trading, Avnet Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, AMETEK Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and B2Gold Corp shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.