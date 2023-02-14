Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avista, MMM and Apartment Income REIT

February 14, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/23, Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 3/15/23, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 3/12/23, and Apartment Income REIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/28/23. As a percentage of AVA's recent stock price of $40.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Avista Corp to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when AVA shares open for trading on 2/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 1.31% lower in price and for AIRC to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVA, MMM, and AIRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):

3M Co (Symbol: MMM):

Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.54% for Avista Corp, 5.26% for 3M Co, and 4.59% for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Avista Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, 3M Co shares are off about 1%, and Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

