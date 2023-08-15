Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avista, Hawaiian Electric Industries and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/15/23, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/8/23, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of AVA's recent stock price of $35.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Avista Corp to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when AVA shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for HE to open 1.74% lower in price and for BKH to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVA, HE, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.24% for Avista Corp, 6.97% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, and 4.42% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Avista Corp shares are currently off about 0.9%, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are off about 3.7%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

