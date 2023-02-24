Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avery Dennison, Westlake and Agnico Eagle Mines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/15/23, Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.357 on 3/16/23, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $179.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Avery Dennison Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when AVY shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for WLK to open 0.30% lower in price and for AEM to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AVY, WLK, and AEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):



Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Avery Dennison Corp, 1.20% for Westlake Corp, and 3.58% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

In Friday trading, Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, Westlake Corp shares are down about 1.2%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

